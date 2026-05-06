Over the past 24 hours: Israel Defense Forces hit 25 Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit 25 Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the IDF press service reported.

“In the past 24 hours, the IDF struck 25 Hezbollah targets, including a weapons depot and structures used for military purposes“, the IDF press service said in a statement.

Specifically, “on Tuesday, the Israeli Air Force struck several structures used by Hezbollah for military purposes while Hezbollah terrorists were operating inside“, the IDF added, noting that “several terrorists were killed during the strikes“.

Despite the agreed On April 16, a temporary ceasefire brokered by the United States was signed, but hostilities continued at a high intensity, with both sides accusing each other of systematic violations.

Israeli forces continued to launch massive strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure. In just 24 hours in early May, more than 50 strikes were reported, bringing the total since the ceasefire began to more than 300. Targets included sites in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and the outskirts of Beirut.

The group continued to attack Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, mostly using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. Hezbollah claimed to be acting in self-defense against Israeli presence in the border areas.

Israeli forces remained stationed on Lebanese territory, creating a de facto "buffer zone." There are reports of destruction of buildings and strengthening of positions in border villages such as Majdal Zun and Hiam.

Since the beginning of the new escalation (March 2), the death toll in Lebanon has exceeded 2,600 people, with over 8,000 injured. The conflict has caused massive population displacement - over 1 million people (over 20% of Lebanon's population) have fled their homes.

Israel continues to issue evacuation orders for new settlements in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities insist on a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops and a cessation of strikes as a condition for further dialogue.

Israel reserves its right to “self-defense” and insists on the complete disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River in accordance with UN Resolution 1559.

The conflict remains part of broader regional instability, also linked to parallel tensions between Israel and Iran.