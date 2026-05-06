Merz: Disagreements with US are normal, but transatlantic partnership remains key

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he remains committed to maintaining good transatlantic relations despite differences with US President Donald Trump over the Iran war, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

In an interview with public broadcaster ZDF, Merz pointed out that there are disagreements between him and Trump, but they are part of normal political dialogue and do not threaten the partnership between the two countries.

The German Chancellor noted that he maintains regular contact with the US president, despite sharp public disputes between them in recent weeks, including on the issue of the military operation against Iran.

According to him, good cooperation must be able to withstand differences in positions, and Germany will continue to defend its own views.

Meanwhile, the German coalition government marked its first year in office, with Merz calling for unity and stability in government amid internal political tensions.