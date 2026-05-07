The Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to representatives of foreign countries calling for the evacuation of diplomats from Kiev, said the ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

„On May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Defense published an official statement regarding the threats of the Kiev regime to strike Moscow on Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. "The Russian Foreign Ministry urges the authorities of your country/the leadership of your organization to take this statement with maximum responsibility and ensure the timely evacuation of diplomatic and other mission personnel, as well as citizens, from Kiev due to the inevitability of a retaliatory strike by the Russian armed forces against Kiev, including against decision-making centers," the note said.

Zakharova emphasized that this is an inevitable response to aggression against Russia. According to the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, "The EU will not be able to silence Zelensky's public threats".

"We are well aware of the attitude of the collective Western minority towards May 9 - they systematically destroy the Soviet historical heritage, dig up the ashes of Soviet soldiers, rewrite and distort history", the diplomat noted.

These politicians can be considered accomplices in the plans of the Kiev regime, as they supply it with weapons, Zakharova concluded.

On Monday, at the opening of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan, Zelensky said that drones of the Ukrainian armed forces could enter the Russian capital during the parade.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared that the armed forces would take all necessary security measures during the celebrations and in response, a massive missile attack on the city of Kiev.