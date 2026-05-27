North Korea tests tactical ballistic and AI-guided cruise missiles

North Korea has tested tactical ballistic missiles and precision AI-guided cruise missiles designed for modern warfare, Reuters reported, citing state news agency KCNA, News.bg reports.

After making progress in developing a series of long-range ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, North Korea continues to modernize its tactical and conventional arsenal, planning to deploy them near the border with South Korea.

The tests reportedly assessed the power of the “special mission warhead“ in tactical ballistic missiles, as well as the reliability of long-range multi-purpose artillery missiles and the accuracy of tactical cruise missiles controlled by artificial intelligence.

The country's leader Kim Jong-un said that the tests showed the successful modernization of weapons and automated launch systems, tailored to the requirements of modern warfare.

The tests confirmed the combat readiness of the cruise missiles, which will be deployed in artillery units near the border with South Korea. They are equipped with precision navigation and can hit targets at a distance of up to 100 km.

North Korea has been supplying ballistic and artillery missiles to Russia since the end of 2023, which Moscow has used in the war against Ukraine.