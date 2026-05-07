The US has asked Europe to immediately step up counter-terrorism measures in the region, in line with its new counter-terrorism strategy.

“Europe must immediately and significantly increase its efforts to combat terrorism“, the document says.

It also notes that the continent has become an incubator for such threats.

And "uncontrolled mass migration, which has turned Europe into a terrorist hub, is one of the factors”.

“It is unacceptable for wealthy NATO allies to serve as financial, logistical and recruitment centers for terrorists“, the text adds.

The authors of the strategy also call on Europe, as “homeland of Western culture and values“, to act and “stop its deliberate decline“.