Washington Strategy: US Will Use Force Against Iran Until It No Longer Poses a Threat

The US intends to continue using force against Iran until it concludes that it no longer poses a threat. This position is outlined in the US administration's Counterterrorism Strategy, published on Wednesday.

The US administration cites the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, the strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year and the war against Iran as examples.

According to the document, “decisive action will continue until Tehran no longer poses a threat to the United States“. It also states that the US “will continue to focus on kinetic, intelligence and cyber operations against Iranian proxy forces“.

The Swiss government is ready to host talks to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran.

Swiss Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Melanie Gugelmann told TASS of the country's intentions.

“Switzerland is always ready to offer its good offices“, Gugelmann said, adding that the confederation is ready “to support any diplomatic initiative that contributes to the establishment of peace“.

“The Foreign Ministry is in contact with all parties involved“, she stressed.

Sources previously told Axios that Washington and Tehran were close to signing a memorandum to end the armed conflict. According to them, negotiations on the details of an agreement to open the strait, limit Iran's nuclear program, and lift US sanctions could be held in Islamabad or Geneva.