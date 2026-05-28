In the Black Sea! Three tankers attacked by drones off northern Turkish coast

There have been reports of drone attacks today against three tankers in the Black Sea near the northern Turkish coast, Reuters reported, citing the Turkish shipping agency “Tribeca“, BTA reports.

The tanker “James II“, flying the flag of Palau, which is currently empty, was about 50 miles (80 km) north of the Turkeli area in the Black Sea when the incident occurred, the logistics company, which mainly works with ships that pass through or operate in Turkish ports and the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, said.

The tankers “Altura“ and the “Velora“, both Sierra Leonean-flagged and also empty, were attacked in roughly the same area, the agency added.

Coast Guard boats were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance, and all crew members on the tankers were in good condition, the agency also reported, quoted by Reuters.

Russia and Ukraine have frequently attacked each other's ports and tankers since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago. Neither country has claimed responsibility for the new alleged attacks, Reuters noted.

The Turkish Transport Ministry was not immediately available for comment on the incidents due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.