Boyko Rashkov on the illegal construction near Varna: GERB and DPS covered up the Ukrainian builders in the commission

I want to share a few circumstances that have eluded me until now. They are related to the Ukrainian builders of the illegal city near Varna. Last year, between September and the end of December, the commission for control of the services and special intelligence services was headed on a rotational basis by the representative of "Vazrazhdane" Zlatanov. In each meeting, he included in the agenda a hearing of the I.F. of DANS Denyo Denev on the question of what this "KUB" group is, what it does here in Bulgaria and what it does. There were 11 meetings of the committee and all of them were blamed in the part about the hearing of Denyo Denev by the deputies of GERB and MRF.

This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the MP from "We continue the change" Boyko Rashkov, who commented on the illegal construction in the area “Baba Aleno” near Varna.

"Denyo Denev appeared at the meetings of the committee and silently left. I had no explanation why the colleagues from GERB and MRF behaved this way. Now it seems to me that things are becoming clearer, because covering up such a group that builds illegally on Bulgarian territory suggests an interest of the two political parties from this group. We will not take a position in relation to the activities of this group, because we hope that checks will be carried out through administrative and criminal law. It is not clear whether the prosecutor's office has been inactive, whether the cases opened on the subject have been closed. The whole society must understand how a foreign company came here and is building illegally. Could this come from another, much more serious example, when a highway was being built without construction documents during the government of Boyko Borisov?", Boyko Rashkov concluded.