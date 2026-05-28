Putin and Tokayev signed a declaration on strategic partnership between Russia and Kazakhstan

The presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan - Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - signed a joint declaration "On the seven pillars of friendship and good neighborliness" between the two countries, the Qazinform agency reported, reports Focus.

During the visit, the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and the Russian state corporation "Rosatom" exchanged intergovernmental agreements related to the project to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, as well as the provision of a Russian export loan for its implementation.

The ministries of education of the two countries also signed an agreement to establish a school "Sirius" in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the energy ministers of Russia and Kazakhstan agreed to expand cooperation in the oil sector.

Putin and Tokayev held a meeting in a narrow format before the official signing ceremony. According to the Kazakh president, the two sides confirmed that there are no unresolved or problematic issues in bilateral relations.