France: There will be no easing of sanctions against Iran while the Strait of Hormuz is blocked

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot ruled out the possibility of lifting international sanctions against Iran while the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

“It is ruled out that any sanctions will be lifted while a waterway like the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked“, Barrot told RTL radio.

According to him, Tehran expects sanctions to be eased, especially by the United States, in exchange for concessions on its nuclear program, but such a scenario is impossible without restoring free shipping.

French President Emmanuel Macron also stressed yesterday the importance of opening the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone call conversation with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.