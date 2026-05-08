Chinese ship damaged in attack off UAE coast

A Chinese ship flying the flag of the Marshall Islands was damaged in an attack off the coast of the UAE, Reuters reported, citing maritime security sources.

According to them, on Monday, May 4, a fire was reported after an attack on the deck of the Chinese oil and chemical carrier JV Innovation, which was docked near the port of Mina Sakr in the UAE. The extent of the damage has not been disclosed.

The shipping situation in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is critical, with the region in a state of effective trade blockade and a severe humanitarian crisis for the maritime sector.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) of the United Nations, nearly 1,500 merchant ships are stranded in the Persian Gulf. About 20,000 civilian seafarers are on board the stranded vessels in extremely difficult conditions.

Passages through the strait have dropped by more than 95%. Before the conflict, about 120-140 ships passed through daily, while in early May only a few crossings were registered per week.

Iran requires all civilian vessels to submit detailed information on ownership, cargo, nationality of the crew and route before entering the Strait of Hormuz. Ships that refuse to comply are at risk of direct fire, detention, or mines.

The US Central Command has sent thousands of troops and aircraft to secure the region, in an operation dubbed "Project Freedom". The large-scale operation was initially suspended at the request of Pakistani mediators, but the US continues to provide selective military escorts.

The US Navy successfully escorts Alliance Fairfax Strait – a US-flagged ship operated by a subsidiary of the giant Maersk, which proved the possibility of passage, but only under heavy military protection.

The Persian Gulf countries (UAE, Qatar and Bahrain) are introducing a resolution at the UN Security Council demanding that Iran "cease illegal charges and attacks and disclose the location of sea mines".

Due to the high risk, international marine insurers have massively cancelled war risk cover in the Persian Gulf, making commercial shipping economically unthinkable for most operators.

About 20% of the world's oil and liquefied gas usually pass through here. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have redirected nearly half of their volumes through land pipelines, but the rest of the supply remains completely blocked, pushing up fuel costs globally.