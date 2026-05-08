On the night of the truce: Russia attacks Ukraine with over a hundred drones, Kiev retaliates with an attack on Moscow

On the night of May 8, massive mutual air attacks were carried out with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones on civilian and infrastructure sites in Ukraine and Russia, despite the initiatives for a truce around Victory Day announced days earlier.

Russian forces carried out a large-scale attack with kamikaze drones of the “Shahed“ type and missiles, violating the unilateral ceasefire they declared.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported a total of 102 drones launched, of which 92 were shot down by air defenses.

At least four civilians were injured in the Dnepropetrovsk region as a result of the night strikes.

An air alert was declared in many Ukrainian regions due to flying strike drones threatening energy and housing infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces launched one of their largest drone attacks deep into Russian territory.

The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that air defenses had shot down at least 23 drones aimed at the city. Due to the threat, the work of the “Vnukovo“ airports was temporarily suspended. and “Domodedovo“.

Falling debris caused material damage to residential buildings in the Moscow region.

Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery (OAR) in the city of Yaroslavl, where a large fire broke out.

Yesterday, local authorities in the Bryansk region reported 13 injured citizens as a result of midnight air strikes. Explosions and UAV overflights were also recorded in Rostov and other border regions.