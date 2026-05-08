Attacks by Ukrainian drones have caused destruction in Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Bataysk and the Myasnikov district of the Rostov region, regional governor Yuri Slyusar announced.

Private homes were damaged, and a warehouse and an administrative building caught fire.

„As a result of falling debris from unmanned aerial vehicles, there is damage in the cities of Taganrog, Bataysk, Rostov-on-Don and in the Myasnikov district. In Taganrog, a garage in a private home was damaged as a result of falling burning fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles. There is no fire detected. The consequences are under control. In the village of Chaltyr in the Myasnikovsky district, the roof of private houses was partially destroyed, the glass was damaged, and a tree caught fire. No one was injured. The fire has been localized. Also in the Myasnikovsky district, in the southeastern industrial zone, a rocket hit caused a fire in warehouses and the collapse of the warehouse building. The fire has already been localized“, the governor wrote in Max.

Slyusar added that in Rostov-on-Don, near Aeroklubovsky Road, debris from unmanned aerial vehicles damaged windows and a gas pipe in residential buildings, and a truck and a tree caught fire. No one was injured. The fire has been localized.

A four-story administrative building also caught fire in the Pervomaysky district of the city. In Bataysk, on “Socialist“ Street, the roof and windows of an outbuilding were damaged. The threat from drones remains in the region.

After midnight, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“On May 8, 2026, between 00:00 Moscow time and 07:00 Moscow time, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 264 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (over Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tula, Ulyanovsk and Yaroslavl regions, Krasnodar Territory, Crimea, the Republic of Tatarstan, Moscow Region and over the waters of the Azov and Black Seas“, the Defense Ministry reported.