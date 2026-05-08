Former China Eastern Airlines CEO Arrested for Corruption

The Supreme People's Procuratorate of the People's Republic of China has ordered the arrest of Liu Shaoyong, former CEO of China Eastern Airlines, one of the country's largest airlines.

He is suspected of bribery, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Liu Shaoyong was previously chairman of the board of directors of China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. He abused his official position to obtain benefits for others in exchange for bribes. The prosecution said the former CEO was subject to criminal liability.

The former CEO of China Eastern Airlines was investigated in June 2025. Liu Shaoyong, who headed the airline's party organization, was expelled from the Communist Party of China in January 2026.

The Chinese government has stepped up its fight against corruption since the fifth generation of Chinese leaders led by Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. In recent years, as a result of a large-scale campaign, many officials, including high-ranking ones, have lost their posts and been sentenced to sentences including life imprisonment. In January, the Chinese leader ordered enhanced measures against the corrupt during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).