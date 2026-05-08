Missiles and drones attack UAE VIDEO

The United Arab Emirates' air defense forces repel missile and drone attacks, the country's Ministry of Defense announced this in X.

The statement noted that the characteristic sounds heard in the UAE came from operations to intercept missiles and drones.

The ministry did not specify from which direction the missiles and drones were launched.

On May 5, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced the repulsion of missile and drone attacks from Iran.

A day earlier, the ministry reported the interception of 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran.

In response, Tehran denied any attacks on the UAE and threatened a “crushing response“ if further action is taken.