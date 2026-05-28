Radev after the meeting with Antonio Costa: Europe faces many challenges and must find common solutions

Europe faces many challenges and we must find common solutions. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after his meeting with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa in Brussels, the press center of the Council of Ministers reports. Among the main topics of the conversation was the Multiannual Financial Framework, as the European partners understand and share the need for Europe to invest seriously in competitiveness in the field of security and defense.

The Prime Minister was categorical that it is essential for both Bulgaria and Europe to preserve the main policies that unite the EU - cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy. “On the one hand, this is a very ambitious budget for Europe, which we will support, but on condition that we do not forget what unites us. I believe that we will find a fair and balanced solution to these challenges“, Radev was categorical.

The Prime Minister emphasized another important topic for Bulgaria, namely the economic, industrial and technological differences between EU countries. During the conversation, Radev and Costa discussed the challenges facing the new Competitiveness Fund, which will be a source of significant finances for industrial and technological modernization. “We discussed how the money can be distributed fairly, so that countries like Bulgaria and Portugal can be attracted and participate in the development of large European industrial projects. This is very important for achieving real convergence in innovation in industry, in digitalization“, the Prime Minister pointed out.

For his part, the President of the European Council Antonio Costa congratulated Prime Minister Rumen Radev on his victory in the elections. “Bulgaria is at the heart of the European Union as a full member of the EU, the eurozone and Schengen“, Costa emphasized, he was categorical that the country is working together with the other member states for more prosperity, security and peace in the region, and the European partners are counting on the Prime Minister to achieve these goals.