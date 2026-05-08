Trump will also bring the Apple CEO to Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump plans to invite Apple CEO Tim Cook and the heads of several large American companies to the trip to China, scheduled for May 14 and 15, Semafor reports.

According to the media, in addition to Cook, invitations may also be received by the heads of Nvidia, Qualcomm, ExxonMobil and Boeing. During the visit, Trump is expected to focus on strengthening relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer, and U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue were among those who helped select the candidates for the trip.

This will be the first visit by a U.S. president to China since Trump's 2017 trip.

Apple previously announced that Tim Cook would step down as CEO on September 1, 2026. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, the company's head of hardware. After leaving his position, Cook will remain at Apple as executive chairman and will continue to interact with global policymakers and government agencies.

In recent years, Cook has maintained an active working relationship with Trump. In 2025, he donated $1 million to the president's inaugural fund and presented Trump with a glass and 24-karat gold plaque commemorating Apple's announced $600 billion investment in the United States. Two weeks ago, Trump said he had always been a big fan of Cook and highly valued their relationship.