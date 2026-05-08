Russia has emerged as the main winner in the US-Iran war thanks to the easing of sanctions on Russian oil, former US vice president Kamala Harris said at a meeting with Democratic Party leaders in Nevada.

The meeting was broadcast by the Associated Press on YouTube.

„Do you understand what this means? They make money selling oil that they would otherwise be prohibited from selling. What else does this mean? We are sending artillery, ammunition and air defense systems into the war with Iran that would otherwise have been sent to Ukraine, just like that. So the consequences of this are quite serious“, she added.

Oil prices have risen sharply since the start of the war between Iran and the United States due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The price per barrel exceeded $120 in late April. In March, Russia's oil export revenues almost doubled, reaching $19 billion, according to the monthly report of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov estimated in early May that higher oil prices could bring additional revenue to the Russian budget of 200 billion rubles.