FBI chief orders polygraph tests for more than 20 of his closest aides

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has ordered polygraph tests for more than 20 employees who are and were part of his inner circle, MS Now reported, citing sources.

The order applies to both current and former FBI security guards, FBI agents and IT employees - all who accompanied him on trips and had access to confidential information.

Sources to the channel said that he is panicked by the large amount of information published about him in the media, trying to maintain his position and identify leakers in his team. This week, the FBI director distanced himself from some senior FBI officials after multiple media reports raised concerns about his leadership style.

This has led to concerns within the counterintelligence agency about Patel’s ability to monitor national threats and investigations to make the best decisions. A few months ago, the bureau director ordered his staff to take polygraph tests after media reports that he had requested a weapon.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson declined to comment to MS Now about the agency director’s order to take polygraph tests. He denied reports that the bureau director had not communicated with high-ranking agency officials and was in a panic.

Earlier, MS Now reported that the FBI director had ordered a team of agents to launch a criminal investigation into The Atlantic magazine over an article criticizing him for not showing up for work regularly and drinking too much alcohol. Patel also filed a lawsuit in Washington over the article.

On April 17, The Atlantic published an article citing sources indicating that many FBI officials believed Patel's resignation as head of the agency was likely. According to the magazine, Patel often missed work, excessively used official vehicles, including airplanes, for personal use, and abused alcohol. According to sources in the publication, the FBI director's behavior is considered by some of his colleagues to be a threat to national security. A few hours after the article was published, the FBI rejected its main provisions.