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Tehran: We will defend ourselves! Our missile stockpiles are 120% ready

Tehran: We will defend ourselves! Our missile stockpiles are 120% ready

Iran 1000% ready to defend itself against the reckless military adventure of the US

Май 8, 2026 15:05 41

Tehran: We will defend ourselves! Our missile stockpiles are 120% ready - 1
Anatoli Stajkov Anatoli Stajkov Author at Fakti.bg

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned against the "new adventurism" of the US. He stressed that Iran's readiness to defend itself is "1000%".

"Whenever a diplomatic solution is put on the table, the United States resorts to a reckless military adventure," Araghchi pointed out, quoted by the "Fars" agency.

He questioned whether the latest US actions constitute "blind pressure tactics" or "a deception by a saboteur who is once again seeking to drag the US president into a new quagmire".

"Whatever the reason, the result is always the same: the Iranians never give in to pressure, but diplomacy is always a victim", the minister summed up.

Aragchi also rejected the CIA's alleged assessments of Iran's missile capabilities.

"The CIA is wrong. Our missile stockpile and launcher capacity are not at 75% of the level on February 28; the correct figure is 120%", he pointed out.

"And our readiness to defend our people: 1,000 percent", Araghchi snapped.