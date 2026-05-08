Tehran: US military attacks undermine talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US of undermining efforts to reach an agreement after the exchange of attacks between the US and Iran, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"Every time a diplomatic solution is discussed at the table, the US chooses a reckless military adventure. Is this a crude pressure tactic?", Araghchi wrote today in "Ex".

Military tensions between the warring parties escalated last night when the US launched strikes on targets in Iranian territory, and Iran attacked US warships with missiles and speedboats.

A spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Tehran was still considering how to respond to US proposals to end the war, the Tasnim news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump earlier expressed optimism that an agreement could soon be reached with Iran's leadership to stop the war.

Meanwhile, the US armed forces carried out more air strikes today and hit several empty tankers trying to break through Iran's blockade, a journalist for "Fox News" wrote. in "Ex".

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that more than 70 tankers were prevented from entering or leaving Iranian ports today, Reuters reported.

"These commercial vessels have the capacity to transport more than 166 million barrels of Iranian oil worth more than $13 billion," CENTCOM said in a publication in "Ex".

This week, satellite images showed a suspected oil spill covering an area of tens of square kilometers near Iran's main oil hub - Kharg Island.

The probable spill, which appears in the images as a gray-white stain, covers the waters west of the island with a length of 8 kilometers, according to images from the "Sentinel-1", "Sentinel-2" satellites over the past three days. and "Sentinel-3" from the "Copernicus" system.

"The stain looks like an oil spill", said Leon Morland, a researcher at the Center for Conflict and Environment, who estimated that it covered an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

A regional Iranian official said today that 10 sailors were injured and five were missing after American strikes hit a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding area, AFP reported.

"During the aggressive actions taken by the Americans last night in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz and the Makran Sea (Gulf of Oman - AFP note), a cargo ship near the mouth of the Minab River was hit and caught fire," said Mohammad Radmehr, a representative of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the Iranian Mehr news agency.