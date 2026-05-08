North Korea deploys new long-range artillery along southern border

North Korea plans to deploy a new self-propelled howitzer along its border with South Korea by the end of this year to bolster its defense capabilities.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited an ammunition factory on Wednesday to inspect the production of a "new type 155mm self-propelled howitzer" intended for three battalions deployed in a long-range artillery unit along the "southern border".

The self-propelled howitzer has a range of over 60 kilometers, enough to put Seoul within striking range of North Korean frontline positions positions.

Kim "reaffirmed that 2026 will also mark an unprecedented improvement in the course of the struggle to strengthen the country's national defense capacity", KCNA also reported, calling on cadres to achieve "significant successes every day" through increased efforts to strengthen military readiness.

Kim visited the 5,000-ton warship "Choi Hyon" on Thursday to oversee a maneuvering test before its commissioning.

Photos released by state media showed Kim's daughter, Ju-ae, accompanying him during the inspection.

He boarded the destroyer and participated in a navigation test conducted in the Yellow Sea and inspected the ship's operational capabilities and combat readiness.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the ship's construction, Kim ordered it to be delivered to the navy by mid-June as planned, according to the report.

Pyongyang has conducted a series of tests of strategic cruise missiles from the destroyer, which analysts believe may be capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

North Korea unveiled the destroyer "Choi Hyon" in April last year as part of a broader drive to modernize its navy.

Following the launch of a similar destroyer, the "Kang Kon", in June 2025, Kim ordered the construction of a third ship of the same class in time for the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10.