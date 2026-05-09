Trump: We could move US troops from Germany to Poland VIDEO

US President Donald Trump said the US could move troops stationed in Germany to Poland.

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, he noted that he has an excellent personal relationship with the Polish leadership.

“So it is possible“, said the US leader, answering a question on the subject.

In early May, Trump confirmed plans to significantly reduce the US military contingent in Germany, mentioning that some of these troops could be moved to Poland.

Trump announced that the US would withdraw “much more than 5,000“ military personnel from Germany. This decision was preceded by tension with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over military strategy in Iran and defense spending.

Trump said it was “possible” that some of these forces would go to Poland, highlighting his excellent relationship with the Polish president.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki officially announced that Poland was fully prepared to receive US troops, having the necessary infrastructure and planning to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP.

While Poland and Lithuania welcome the possibility of strengthening the eastern flank, German representatives and NATO officials warn that this could weaken the alliance's deterrent against Russia.

The Pentagon expects the withdrawal process to take between 6 and 12 months. The withdrawal is expected to include a combat brigade and a long-range fire battalion. Despite Trump's statements, the US Congress may try to block or limit the permanent reduction of troops below 75,000, under provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2026.