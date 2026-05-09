US kills two more drug suspects in Pacific Ocean boat strike

The US has struck a vessel suspected of being used for drug trafficking in the eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command said.

“Intelligence has confirmed that the vessel was traveling on known drug smuggling routes in the eastern Pacific and was being used for drug trafficking“, the command said on its X page.

Two people were killed in the strike, one survived. The Southern Command notified the Coast Guard to “activate search and rescue operations“. No US service members were injured.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth announced the start of Operation “Southern Spear“ to fight drug cartels last November.