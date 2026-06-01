Syrian President Demands Trump Lift Remaining Sanctions Against Country

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which the two discussed bilateral relations, the lifting of remaining sanctions against Damascus, and the prospects for the Arab republic's economic recovery.

According to the text of the message from the Syrian leader's office, al-Sharaa stressed the importance of continued “international support for Syria during the country's reconstruction phase“ and noted that “the lifting of the remaining sanctions is a prerequisite for reviving the economy and improving the living standards of the population“.

The Syrian president also spoke in favor of stimulating investment and creating favorable conditions for the return of economic and infrastructure projects in key sectors of the economy.

During the conversation, the two sides discussed issues related to regional security, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Al-Sharaa stressed the need to prioritize diplomatic resolution and dialogue to prevent further escalation. According to the statement from the office, Trump expressed interest in the development of the situation in Syria and the region, stressing the importance of maintaining stability, supporting the country's reconstruction and the post-war reconstruction process.

In May 2025, Trump held talks with Al-Sharaa in Riyadh, which was the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries in 25 years. He announced that his country would begin lifting sanctions imposed on Damascus for decades during the rule of Hafez Assad and his son Bashar. The day before his meeting with Al-Sharaa, Trump, who was on a tour of the Middle East, announced his decision to begin lifting US sanctions on Syria.