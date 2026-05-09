Trump Moves Troops from Germany to Poland

US President Donald Trump told reporters that U.S. troops withdrawn from Germany could be moved to Poland, the AP reported.

When asked if the forces could be moved to Poland or another country on the eastern flank, Trump said Warsaw would welcome such a move.

When pressed for comment on the possibility, he added: "Maybe". Trump also praised Polish President Karol Nawrocki, calling him "a great fighter" and "a great man".

Trump Earlier Said Washington is Considering Reducing Forces in Germany, Which Remains Home to One of the Largest U.S. Military Bases in Europe.