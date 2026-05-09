Syria arrests Assad-era general

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Brigadier General Hardal Ahmed Dayoub, AFP reported.

He is one of the most prominent military figures from the era of ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

The authorities have accused Hardal Ahmed Dayoub of involvement in a 2013 chemical attack on a suburb of the capital Damascus.

In August 2013, the army under Assad's command was accused of using chemical weapons against areas then under rebel control, killing more than 1,400 men, women and children, according to US intelligence and human rights groups.

At the height of the civil war in Syria Assad's government denied responsibility but agreed to hand over its chemical arsenal to prevent US strikes. weapons".

Dayoub, the latest in a string of Assad-era officials detained in recent months, is also accused of extrajudicial killings and coordination with Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah, both of which supported the ousted government.

Survivors of the attacks, including medical workers, have posted dozens of videos online about the chemical attack.