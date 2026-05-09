Marco Rubio calls for support against Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on European countries to take action to oppose Iran's nuclear program, AFP reported.

"Everybody says Iran is a threat. Everybody says Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons... But something has to be done about it," Rubio told reporters in Rome after meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the head of the US State Department, "if the answer is "no," then you need more than just strongly worded statements to support your position," Europe must take "action against Iran".