Peskov: For Putin, May 9 is a busy and eventful working day

Victory Day every year for Russian President Vladimir Putin is not only "a day of pride with tears in his eyes", but also a busy working day, filled with a large number of events, including international meetings. Moreover, every year Putin delivers a large-scale speech at the Victory Parade, the Russian leader's spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted to the journalist from "Vesti" Pavel Zarubin.

"In addition to being solemn, in addition to being memorial, in addition to the fact that, like for every Russian, [for Putin] this is a day of pride with tears in his eyes, for him it is also a working day", the Kremlin representative emphasized.

"It also includes the appearance on Red Square“, Peskov recalled, noting that the head of state's speech on Victory Day "is always large-scale". "It also includes laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with the guests", he continued, "as well as a reception in honor of the guests who are with us at the May 9 celebrations, and a whole marathon of bilateral meetings, which will then follow here, in the Kremlin".