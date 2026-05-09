The President of Belarus called on all countries to preserve the legacy of May 9 for the sake of a happy future

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his compatriots on the occasion of May 9, calling on all countries to dialogue instead of conflicts and to preserve the legacy of the Great Victory for the sake of the happy future of new generations, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"Today we are increasingly aware of our responsibility for preserving the fragile security of the planet so that the tragedy of the past is not repeated. "Therefore, Belarus calls on all countries to dialogue instead of conflicts, to development instead of destruction, to preserve the legacy of the Great Victory for the sake of a happy future for new generations," the press service of the country's leader quoted the text of the congratulation.

Lukashenko noted that May 9, 1945, has forever become a sacred date for every Belarusian, reminiscent of the great feat of the Red Army soldiers, partisans and illegal activists - the grandfathers and great-grandfathers who brought peace and freedom to the native land and to all of humanity.