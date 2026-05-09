German Airports Association warns of jet fuel shortage

The German Airports Association (ADV) has warned that flights may be canceled and prices are likely to rise in the future as a jet fuel shortage looms, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"We fear that more flights will be canceled, especially by low-cost airlines and to destinations of less importance for tourism," Ralf Beisel, CEO of ADV, told the Sunday edition of the "Welt" newspaper.

In the best-case scenario for 2026, the number of passengers will remain the same. "In the worst-case scenario, some airports will face a capacity drop of 10%. Extrapolated to all airports, this would affect 20 million passengers," Baizel said.

That would mean some destinations would no longer be served at all, while others would have fewer flights that would cost more.

The war in Iran has cut off oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, driving up the price of jet fuel and causing some airlines to cancel flights.

"Kerosene prices have been twice as high as they were before the war for more than two months. We don't expect the situation to normalize in the coming months," Baizel said. "Even if there were kerosene, airlines wouldn't be able to operate many flights profitably at these prices."