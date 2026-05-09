Moscow says: No talks planned between Putin and Trump for now

A new conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, is not planned for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, answering a question about whether contact between the two leaders is expected in connection with the results of the ceasefire in Ukraine, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Peskov added that the extension of the ceasefire in Ukraine after May 11 has not been discussed for now. He was asked whether the Kremlin had seen the statement by US President Donald Trump that it would be good to extend the ceasefire.

"We have not seen [the statement]. The truce is in effect on 9-10-11 [May], there have been no other talks,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that there had been no attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations today.