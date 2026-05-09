Israel reports 85 strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in one day

The Israeli military said on Monday that it had struck 85 targets belonging to the "Hezbollah" militia in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, DPA reported.

These included weapons depots, launch pads and other military infrastructure. The military justified its actions as a response to threats against Israeli civilians and soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Officials also reported that an underground facility in the Bekaa Valley, which was allegedly used by "Hezbollah" to produce weapons, was destroyed.

Israeli forces also attacked fighters from the "Hezbollah" militia in southern Lebanon. in southern Lebanon, they said.

The Israeli military has blamed Hezbollah for firing several rockets at soldiers in southern Lebanon in recent days. There were no reports of injuries.

The Hezbollah rockets were fired after an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut that killed the commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit, identified as Ahmad Ghalib Balout.

The current ceasefire agreement allows Israel to take defensive measures against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks, but prohibits offensive operations on Lebanese territory, DPA recalls.