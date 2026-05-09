CIA: Iran could withstand US blockade for months

When the war between the United States and Iran began, it was believed that the Asian country would not last long. US President Donald Trump and Pete Hegsett have repeatedly repeated how they have crippled Tehran with attacks, but a new report casts doubt on their conclusion, writes WION.

A confidential CIA assessment reveals that Iran could withstand the ongoing US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz for at least three to four months before facing serious economic pressure. The report contradicts Trump’s claims that Iran’s military and economy are close to collapse.

It is important to note that Iran still has about 70 percent of its pre-war missile arsenal and about 75 percent of its mobile missile launchers.

After the United States imposed a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz about a month ago, Trump and senior officials in his administration believed that this would create an immediate crisis for Iran’s oil sector and force Tehran to negotiate. But the plan failed.

If the CIA’s confidential assessment is to be believed, Tehran has managed to reopen most of its underground storage facilities, repair its damaged missiles, and even complete the assembly of some of the weapons that were nearly ready before the conflict began.