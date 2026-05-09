Kremlin: Road to peace deal with Kiev is very long and complicated

The Kremlin said on Monday that the United States is rushing to reach a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, but the road to any agreement is very long and complicated, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

Yesterday, Russia and Ukraine confirmed that they had agreed to a three-day ceasefire, brokered by the United States, to be in effect from May 9 to 11, and US President Donald Trump expressed hope that it would be extended.

“It is understandable that the American side is in a hurry“, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television reporter Pavel Zarubin. "However, the issue of resolving the conflict in Ukraine is very complex, and the path to a peace agreement is very long and full of intricate details," Peskov said.

Russian troops have been fighting in Ukraine for more than four years - longer than Soviet forces fought in World War II, known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine, describing it as a "stupid" and "senseless" war that has caused huge casualties on both sides, but has so far failed to achieve peace.