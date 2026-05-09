Germany is taking a “very dangerous path”, refusing to recognize the decisive role of the Soviet Union in the victory over Nazism, and it is not the first time, said today the spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, quoted by TASS, writes BTA.

“Germany is taking a very dangerous path. Not the first time”, Peskov noted during a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Today's generation of German politicians, who are practically silent about the role of the USSR in the defeat of Nazism, do not present Germany in a good light at all, the Kremlin spokesman added. He expressed hope that there are still people in Germany who "have retained their sanity and remember the feat of the heroes who liberated the world from fascism."

“I would like to hope that there are still those who have retained their sanity and who are ready to pay their due to history, to pay their due to the feat of those who, by the way, together with the German anti-fascists saved this country from the brown plague”, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said earlier that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had apparently "forgotten who attacked whom and who liberated whom" 80 years ago.

In her words, by downplaying the decisive role of the USSR in the victory over Nazism, Berlin is trying to “mislead the younger generations”, who are growing up without veterans in their families and who get their information from the Internet.