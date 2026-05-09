Since the beginning of the naval blockade of Iran on April 13, the US military has diverted 58 tankers and disabled four ships that were allegedly trying to violate it.

This is clear from a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

„The US military has maintained a naval blockade of Iran since April 13, CENTCOM recalls.

The US Central Command said it intends to block the movement of all ships heading to ports in the Islamic Republic, as well as those trying to leave its coasts.

About 1,500 commercial vessels (mainly tankers and container ships) remain stranded in the Persian Gulf. They are carrying about 20,000 sailors, including Bulgarian citizens, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Iranian authorities have imposed a strict regime under which every ship must obtain electronic permission from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to pass through the strait. Iran has also expanded its maritime control zone into the Gulf of Oman.

Most shipowners are rerouting their vessels through the Cape of Good Hope, which adds 10 to 14 days to shipping times and significantly increases costs.

In early May, President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom“, aimed at military escorting neutral ships through the strait. However, on May 6, the operation was temporarily suspended after incidents and to give negotiations a chance.

Despite attempts at a ceasefire, new clashes were reported on May 8, in which US forces struck two Iranian tankers trying to circumvent a US-imposed retaliatory blockade of Iranian ports.

The blockade affects about 21-25% of global oil supplies and a significant portion of Qatar's liquefied natural gas. Brent crude prices remain volatile, exceeding $90 a barrel.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deaths of at least 10 civilian sailors as a result of shelling in the area since the crisis began.

Pakistan is currently acting as a mediator in an attempt to reach a short-term agreement to de-escalate and safely withdraw the ships.