Hungarian PM calls on president, other servants of previous government to resign

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has called on President Tamás Sújók to resign by May 31st.

Magyar made the statement in his first speech since taking office, HVG reports.

He called on officials “who have become political servants of the previous system or have always been“ to take responsibility and resign.

According to Magyar, the Hungarian president has not criticized Orbán in the past two years, “even when the failed prime minister is investing billions of public funds in inciting hatred against all Hungarians“.

“He even did not resist this legal arbitrariness. I wonder how he will be able to represent national unity after this? I don't think so. It's time for you to leave while you still can," Magyar said, addressing Sujok.

Magyar was elected prime minister on May 9. He replaced Viktor Orbán, who had held the post for 16 years. Tamás Sujok has been president of Hungary since March 2024. Before that, he headed the country's Constitutional Court. The Hungarian president serves mainly in a representative capacity.

Magyar has previously accused the previous government of inefficient budget spending. He said Hungary's budget deficit in 2026 could reach 6.8% of GDP instead of the planned 3.9%.

Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister's chief of staff, rejected these accusations, saying that since the April elections the authorities had frozen new spending and were only funding essential government functions.

In April, the new prime minister repeatedly called on Sujok to step down after forming a government.