In Germany: Kerosene shortage could cancel flights for 20 million people

Kerosene shortages could lead to flight cancellations this summer, which would affect approximately 20 million passengers in Germany in the worst case.

This was stated by Ralf Beisel, CEO of the German Airports Association, in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

“In the worst case, some airports are facing a 10% reduction in capacity. If calculated for all airports, this would affect 20 million air passengers“, he noted.

According to him, some routes could be completely abandoned by Germany, while others would be operated infrequently and at significantly higher prices. Baizel expects flights on some routes to be canceled, mostly by low-cost carriers.

In mid-April, the head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, warned in an interview with the Associated Press that Europe could run out of jet fuel within about six weeks.