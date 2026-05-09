Russian drone strike in Dnipro kills three civilians, wounds 30 others

Despite the announced three-day ceasefire, violations are reported on the ground.

Ukrainian authorities said that from midnight to noon on May 9, Russia violated the ceasefire more than 700 times.

A Russian drone strike in Dnipro is reported, killing three people, including a child, and wounding another 30 civilians.

Moscow says Ukrainian drones attacked targets in Russian rear, including attempts to strike Moscow ahead of the parade.

Due to threats of attacks, the traditional Red Square parade was held in a severely shortened format – without heavy military equipment, tanks and missiles.

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough for a temporary pause, military action on the front line continues, and civilian objects in Ukraine remain under fire.

The ceasefire is perceived more as a fragile and partial pause than a complete ceasefire.