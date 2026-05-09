The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Rumen Radev on his election as Prime Minister

In his telegram, the head of state congratulated Rumen Radev on the decisive victory of the “Progressive Bulgaria“ coalition in the parliamentary elections and his election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Kazinform reports, citing Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that through joint efforts, meaningful political dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, based on traditional friendship, will continue to be strengthened.

He also wished Rumen Radev success in his responsible duties and well-being and prosperity of the people of Bulgaria.

It was previously reported that Rumen Radev was elected Prime Minister of Bulgaria.

His candidacy was supported by 124 members of parliament, with the parliament simultaneously approving the composition of the new government, consisting of four deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers.