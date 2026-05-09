Breakthrough: Qatari LNG tanker Al Kharaitiyat passes through Strait of Hormuz en route to Pakistan

The Qatari LNG tanker Al Kharaitiyat is sailing towards the Strait of Hormuz, the first such attempt since the start of the war.

Its passage is seen as a "test" about the tenacity of the fragile ceasefire and Iran's willingness to ease the blockade.

The tanker has set sail from the Qatari port of Ras Laffan and is heading to Port Qasim in Pakistan.

The ship is carrying about 212,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas.

This is the first attempt by a Qatari LNG tanker to transit the strait since the start of active hostilities in late February 2026. Previous attempts by other tankers, such as the Al Daayen and Rasheeda on April 6, were stopped by the Iranian coast guard.

The delivery is part of a long-term contract between Qatar and Pakistan. According to Reuters sources, Iran has given prior approval for this particular transit.

Pakistan is acting as the main mediator in the conflict. The passage permission is interpreted as a goodwill gesture from Tehran towards Islamabad, which is facing a critical energy shortage due to the war.

The tanker is moving through the so-called “northern corridor“, approved by Tehran, passing near the islands of Qeshm and Larak, which are under the tight control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The ship is operated by the company Nakilat (Qatar Gas Transport Company) and flies under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

The ship is expected to reach Pakistan on May 11, if there are no new complications in the strait itself.

The successful passage of Al Kharaitiyat could pave the way for a phased restoration of commercial traffic, although the US and Britain remain on alert in the event of Iranian provocation.

Earlier today, US F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets attacked and disabled two Iranian oil tankers - the Sea Star III and the Sevda - trying to break the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Iran fired missiles at US warships, with both sides accusing each other of violating the current ceasefire.

The US has suspended its recently launched Operation "Project Freedom" to escort merchant ships after intense clashes with Iranian forces.

The UK has also deployed a warship to the region to protect shipping.

The strait has remained effectively closed to mass commercial traffic since early March 2026. Currently, over 1,500 ships are blocked in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has created a new structure – The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, which requires fees and permits for passage, is trying to legitimize its control over the waterway.

The tensions have kept Brent crude prices around and above $100 a barrel.

Tehran's official response to Washington's proposal for a ceasefire and opening of the strait is currently awaited. President Trump said he expects a written response "as soon as tonight." Pakistan continues to act as the main mediator between the two countries.