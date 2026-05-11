Donald Trump: Barack Obama is a stupid loser! He gave hundreds of billions of dollars to Tehran

For 47 years, Iran has been playing games with the United States and the rest of the world. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on his social network Truth social.

He accused Barack Obama of being too good to Iran. According to him, Obama has allocated a huge financial resource to Tehran, amounting to hundreds of billions of dollars. Trump emphasized that every bank in Washington, Virginia and Maryland was emptied.

According to him, the Iranian bandits had no idea what to do with so much money. The American president emphasized that Iran will never see that much money again.

The Iranians could not believe their luck. They finally found the biggest loser in the face of a weak and stupid American president, Trump pointed out. According to him, the Obama administration was a "disaster", but it is better than that of "sleepy" Joe Biden.

For 47 years, the Iranians have been eavesdropping on us, keeping us waiting, killing our people with bombs, destroying protests and killing innocent protesters, and laughing at the United States. They will not laugh anymore, Trump also said.

Here is the full text of the president:"Iran has been playing games with the United States and the rest of the world for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!) and finally stumbled upon "solvency" when Barack Hussein Obama became president. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually stood by them, rejected Israel and all the other allies, and gave Iran a big and very powerful new lease. Hundreds of billions of dollars and $1.7 billion in greenbacks flown into Tehran were handed to them on a silver platter. Every bank in Washington, Virginia and Maryland was emptied - so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian thugs had no idea what to do with it. They had never seen money like that before and they would never see it again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and bags, and the Iranians could not believe their luck. Finally, they found the biggest LOSER of all - in the face of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our "Leader", but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been "eavesdropping" on us, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests and most recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protesters and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN country. They will laugh no more! President DONALD J. TRUMP"