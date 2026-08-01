Russia launches massive strike on Kiev, Ukraine calls on Western countries to take urgent decision

Nine people were killed and 28 were injured, including four children, in the nighttime Russian attack on Kiev, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in Telegra, quoted by Ukrinform, BTA reported.

„Nine people died in the capital as a result of the enemy attack. Twenty-eight residents of Kiev were injured, including four children. Seventeen of the injured are being treated in hospitals. The rest received medical care on an outpatient basis or on the spot,” Klitschko said.

Kiev police added that one of the dead was a police officer who was on duty.

The ballistic attack damaged apartment blocks and private homes, non-residential buildings, a school, supermarkets, a car wash and cars. The four injured children are 13, 14 and 17 years old.

The number of victims is being specified.

Investigative teams, sappers, rescuers, medics and psychologists are working at the sites of the impacts and fallen debris. Law enforcement agencies are documenting the consequences of yet another Russian war crime.

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and seven were injured as a result of Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, also reported on Telegram.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha called on international partners to accelerate decision-making on the supply of additional air and missile defense systems to Ukraine after Russian forces launched a massive strike against Kiev last night, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

„A hellish night in Kiev. At least 9 people were killed and 23 were injured as a result of Russia's barbaric attack with three dozen ballistic missiles. "This is the second such massive strike in just two days," Sibiha noted.

According to him, as it fails to achieve its goals on the battlefield, Russia is stepping up its air attacks and terror against civilians.

Sibiha stressed that Ukraine urgently needs additional air and missile defense systems, as well as interceptor missiles.

He also said that the battle for Ukraine's airspace would determine the further course of the war and that strengthening the country's air defense is a key step towards achieving peace.