Rocket hits Lithuanian embassy in Kiev

The Lithuanian embassy in Kiev was damaged after a rocket landed near its fence during Russian strikes, the Lithuanian foreign ministry said, quoted by the Lithuanian Radio and Television and Reuters, BTA reported.

No embassy staff were injured in the rocket strike, but the embassy's windows were broken, solar panels were damaged and the courtyard was strewn with debris, a ministry spokesman said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budris said in Aix that the foreign ministry would summon the Russian diplomatic representative in Vilnius later today in response to the attack.

"The Russian terror campaign against Ukraine continues without restrictions. "There are no signs of a sincere desire to stop it, to seek peace or to negotiate," he stressed.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibikha expressed solidarity with Lithuania in an article in Ex.