Russia issues arrest warrant for daughter of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov

A Russian court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was killed in Moscow in 2015, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The court said Nemtsova was wanted for her involvement in a German organization designated by Russia as "undesirable" and ordered her to be placed in pretrial detention for two months in case she is detained in Russia or extradited or deported there.

In April 2024, the Russian Ministry of Justice added the Boris Nemtsov Freedom Foundation, founded by Nemtsova, to its list of foreign and international organizations whose activities are banned or "undesirable" in Russia. If found guilty, she faces up to six years in prison.

Nemtsova reacted on Instagram and posted a photo of herself in front of the headquarters of the German international media "Deutsche Welle".

"I am already famous", she wrote, adding that she had just arrived in the German city of Bonn, where she founded the "Boris Nemtsov" Freedom Foundation in 2015 after the murder of her father that same year.

In a comment to "Deutsche Welle", Nemtsova said that the Russian authorities were stepping up their attempts to silence independent voices.

In February 2015, Nemtsov, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin.