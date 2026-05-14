Slovakia hopes that the European Union will not intervene directly in the Ukrainian conflict. This was stated by Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, in an interview with TASS.

“President Trump is now quite clearly hinting that, on the one hand, he will withdraw some of his troops from European territory, while on the other, he is talking about lower investments in joint weapons“, the agency's source said. “Therefore, the EU is responding to this by wanting to start increasing its spending on weapons.“

According to Gaspar, the question is “whether this is really being done solely to maintain the quality of the EU's defense capabilities, or whether there are intentions to enter the war and participate, for example, alongside Ukraine - that is, in this conflict“. “I hope and believe that this will not happen. Because we constantly say: it is better to invest money in healthcare, schools and the economy, and not in weapons“, he stressed.“

NATO, of which Slovakia is a member, Gaspar noted, “constantly talks about being a defense alliance“.“

“The accumulation of weapons in Europe is explained by the alleged threat from the Russian Federation. There is this arbitrary, artificial question of whether it is necessary to invest in weapons. The current behavior of the United States, a NATO member, has a significant impact on this“, the Deputy Speaker of the Slovak Parliament emphasized.