Day of mourning in Dnipro for the 16 victims of the Russian strikes. Mother and two children found dead under rubble

The large-scale Russian airstrike on Ukraine, carried out on June 1-2, is estimated to be one of the most destructive since the beginning of the war, leaving dozens of victims and hundreds injured.

According to official data confirmed by the Ukrainian authorities and the UN as of June 3, 23 people were killed - 16 in Dnipro and 6 in Kiev - and over 130 hospitalized citizens with varying degrees of injuries.

In the city of Dnipro, the death of two children (aged 3 and 8) was confirmed, found under the rubble together with their mother.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported an unprecedented volume of airstrikes - a total of 656 drones (mainly of the type “Shahed“), 73 missiles, including cruise, ballistic and heavy supersonic “Zircon“ missiles, which are extremely difficult to intercept.

The most severe material damage was in Dnipro, where dozens of apartments in several multi-storey residential buildings were destroyed. Children's playgrounds, civil enterprises and a fire station were severely damaged. An official day of mourning was declared in the city.

In Kiev, a section of a 24-storey residential building collapsed after a direct hit. Another 9-storey block was severely damaged by falling debris from missiles. Damage to civilian objects was recorded in 8 different districts of the city.

Residential buildings were destroyed in Kharkiv, forcing the authorities to urgently expand the mandatory evacuation zone for civilians in the Zolochiv direction due to the risk of subsequent shelling.

Energy facilities were seriously damaged in 6 regions of Ukraine. In the capital Kiev alone, over 140,000 households were left completely without access to electricity and water supply.