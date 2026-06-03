Drones have hit targets in the city of Michurinsk in central Russia's Tambov region, Governor Yevgeny Parvishov said, Reuters reported. He said outbuildings at an industrial site, a residential building and a library were damaged. The governor said there were no injuries, BTA reported.

At the same time, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said Russian air defenses shot down 30 drones over the region overnight.

Leningrad Region, home to key energy export infrastructure and a major oil refinery, is hosting the fifth economic conference – called by President Vladimir Putin “the Russian Davos”. It begins today in St. Petersburg.

In the city, which is Russia's second-largest and Putin's hometown, Pulkovo Airport has temporarily restricted flights, the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Another 13 drones aimed at Moscow were shot down in the early hours of the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.