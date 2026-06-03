Russia claims to have shot down 354 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 354 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said today, as quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

"Tonight, air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed 354 Ukrainian unmanned aircraft of the aircraft type over the territories of Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Leningrad, Novgorod, Orel, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk and Tver regions, as well as over the Moscow region, Krasnodar Territory, (. . .) and the Sea of Azov," the Russian military said department.

Drones were also reported to have been shot down over Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula.

Drones hit targets in the city of Michurinsk in central Russia's Tambov region, Governor Yevgeny Parvishov said, Reuters reported. He said outbuildings at an industrial site, a residential building and a library were damaged. The governor said there were no injuries.

At the same time, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said Russian air defenses shot down 50 drones over the region overnight.

Leningrad Region, home to key energy export infrastructure and a major oil refinery, is hosting the fifth economic conference - dubbed the "Russian Davos" by President Vladimir Putin. It begins today in St. Petersburg.

In the city, which is Russia's second-largest and Putin's hometown, Pulkovo Airport has temporarily restricted flights, the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

Another 13 drones aimed at Moscow were shot down in the early hours of the day, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.